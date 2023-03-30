Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001748 BTC on major exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $126.23 million and $111,804.58 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

