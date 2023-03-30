Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 5.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.31. 3,949,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,666,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOS. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

