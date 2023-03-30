KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KVHI. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

KVH Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,087. KVH Industries has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.