Lantz Financial LLC Buys 5,709 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,474 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $24,069,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.