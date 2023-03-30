Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) by 314.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,573 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC owned 1.33% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 67,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,766.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 164,595 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,363.7% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 253,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 235,901 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000.

Shares of IOCT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. 2,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,151. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

