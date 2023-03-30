Lantz Financial LLC Sells 3,689 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.09. 543,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,348. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

