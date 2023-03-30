Lantz Financial LLC Sells 61,018 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,018 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after buying an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after buying an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,811,000 after purchasing an additional 890,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 9,795,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

