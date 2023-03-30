Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,633 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $54.78. 350,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

