Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Down 15.2%

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) fell 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 33,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 108,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Latin Metals Trading Down 15.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Latin Metals Company Profile

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

