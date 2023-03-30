LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.99

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.99 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($96.77) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($79.57) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($98.92) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($126.88) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

