Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Legrand Stock Up 1.7 %

LGRDY opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. Legrand has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGRDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legrand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

