Level Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.53. 2,106,191 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

