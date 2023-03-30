Level Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.2% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,593,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.