Level Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,192,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,696,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,618,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 638,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 703,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 543,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 131,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,437. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.