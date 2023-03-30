LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,903,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,058. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

