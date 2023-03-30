LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $145.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.53. The company has a market cap of $391.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,641,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,588,588. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

