LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.18. 221,413 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

