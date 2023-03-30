LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.60. 560,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.79. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

