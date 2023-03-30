LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 329 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,386 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

