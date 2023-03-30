LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $47.40. 959,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

