Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,793 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

