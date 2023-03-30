Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after buying an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after buying an additional 405,360 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after buying an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,325,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.