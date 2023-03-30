Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 290,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Trading Up 1.5 %

FTV stock opened at $67.27 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

