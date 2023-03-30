Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

American Tower Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $198.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.16 and its 200 day moving average is $212.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

