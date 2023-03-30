Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $490.87 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.99. The firm has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

