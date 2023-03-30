Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $821,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $66.85 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $75.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

