Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHF stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.