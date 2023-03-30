Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,571.77 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,475.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,119.05. The company has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

