Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,229 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after buying an additional 3,058,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after buying an additional 2,264,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after buying an additional 714,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

