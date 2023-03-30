Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,016,000 after buying an additional 362,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Terex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Terex by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

NYSE TEX opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.82%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

