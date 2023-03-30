Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 692 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %
ECL opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average is $151.52. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
