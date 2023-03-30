Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 5.5%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.24. 1,550,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,200,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,326,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 599.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,589 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

