Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Gap Down to $19.02

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $18.61. Liberty Global shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 43,362 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

