Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of LTGHY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 21,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Life Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.
