Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LTGHY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 21,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Life Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

About Life Healthcare Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Southern Africa and International segments. The Southern Africa segment focuses on hospitals, complementary services, and healthcare services. The International segment offers diagnostics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.