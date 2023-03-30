Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA cut Link Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LKREF remained flat at $6.37 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. It offers Asset Management, Asset Enhancement, and Asset Investment. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.