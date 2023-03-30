loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 5.4%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. 294,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 511,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 884,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 884,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $109,087.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 642,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,062,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,112. 88.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

