Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $474.19 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.30 and a 200-day moving average of $461.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

