Long Walk Management LP Has $20.23 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Long Walk Management LP lowered its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. AppFolio comprises about 21.8% of Long Walk Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Long Walk Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of AppFolio worth $20,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,193,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.7 %

APPF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,577. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $135.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.33.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

