Long Walk Management LP Has $20.23 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Long Walk Management LP lowered its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. AppFolio comprises about 21.8% of Long Walk Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Long Walk Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of AppFolio worth $20,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,193,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.7 %

APPF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,577. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $135.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.33.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.