L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 95.7% in March

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.71.

L’Oréal Price Performance

OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,299. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

