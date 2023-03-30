Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.03.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $361.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.54. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

