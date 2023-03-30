Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 4.9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35. 2,750,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,230,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.
Luminar Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.