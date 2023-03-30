Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 4.9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35. 2,750,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,230,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

About Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after buying an additional 863,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after buying an additional 178,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 180,118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

