Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,200 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 642,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS LUGDF traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.72. 5,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.62. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

