MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading Down 4.1%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.14 and last traded at $67.30. Approximately 92,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 454,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $89,954.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,955.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,955,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,999.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $89,954.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,955.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,173 shares of company stock valued at $12,821,522. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after buying an additional 1,942,084 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $23,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.