Magic Internet Money Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.38 million and approximately $685,965.03 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

