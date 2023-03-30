Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.79

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$76.79 and traded as low as C$68.72. Magna International shares last traded at C$69.28, with a volume of 796,141 shares.

Magna International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Magna International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Insider Activity

Magna International Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total transaction of C$296,568.79. In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total value of C$296,568.79. Also, Senior Officer Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.31, for a total transaction of C$867,537.35. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

