Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.0 days.
Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Up 3.1 %
MAHMF traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 275. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
