Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.0 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Up 3.1 %

MAHMF traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 275. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.