Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $338.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

