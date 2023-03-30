Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Trading Down 2%

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15). 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 24,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

Malvern International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.47.

Malvern International Company Profile

Malvern International Plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, professional teacher training programs, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, pre-master's program, and academic and pre-sessional English programs.

