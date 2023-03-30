Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Stock Price Up 10%

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 366,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,090,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Manitou Gold Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$18.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Manitou Gold Company Profile

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral property interests located in the Gold Rock District of Northwestern Ontario and in the Goudreau-Localsh area of Northern Ontario, Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property located in the Boyer Lake area; and Dryden property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares; and the Goudreau property covering 22,500 hectares located in north of Wawa, Ontario.

