Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.22

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.22 and traded as high as C$24.40. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$24.21, with a volume of 3,899,029 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of C$45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,332,005.00. In related news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,332,005.00. Also, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$990,607.72. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

